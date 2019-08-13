Boys with BB gun arrested after robbing woman at Wichita park, police say

Two boys were arrested after robbing a woman they knew at a west Wichita park Monday night, police said.

Officer Charley Davidson said a 46-year-old woman went to an off-duty officer at the QuikTrip at Maple and West at around 11:15 p.m. She told the officer she had been robbed a few blocks away at West Douglas Park, in the 3200 block of West Douglas.

The woman said two juvenile acquaintances with a gun approached her and demanded property. They took three bags containing miscellaneous property and cash, Davidson said.

Police later arrested two boys, ages 14 and 12, on suspicion of aggravated robbery, Davidson said. One suspect was found while he was going home in 100 block of south Sheridan. He had a black BB gun. The other was found at his home in 3800 block of West 11th Street.

Some of the stolen property was recovered, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.