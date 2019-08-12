Two teens shot in a car while following people at around 1 a.m., Wichita police say

Two teenagers were shot while following people early Monday morning, Wichita police said.

Police were called at around 1 a.m. to a reported drive-by shooting in the area of 27th South and Osage, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with a minor graze wound from a bullet, and a 19-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his body.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“The investigation revealed the two victims observed four unknown suspects getting into their white 2002 Honda Civic,” Davidson said. “The victims approached the suspects who fled on foot. The victims followed them in their Honda and at the intersection of 27th and Osage, one suspect fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking the victims.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.