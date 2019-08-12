Man shot in parking lot of south Wichita Walgreens expected to survive, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A man who was shot in the parking lot of a south Wichita Walgreens store is expected to survive, police said.

Police were called at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting at the QuikTrip at 31st South and Seneca, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Responding officers found shell casings in the parking lot of the Walgreens to the north of the gas station and were told a 30-year-old man was being taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

The man was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred outside the Walgreens between the victim and a known suspect when the suspect retrieved a handgun and fired several rounds, striking the victim,” Davidson said. “The investigation is ongoing as investigators work to speak to the suspect involved.”

Police said the shooting was not a random incident.