Crime & Courts
Man shot in parking lot of south Wichita Walgreens expected to survive, police say
A man who was shot in the parking lot of a south Wichita Walgreens store is expected to survive, police said.
Police were called at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting at the QuikTrip at 31st South and Seneca, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Responding officers found shell casings in the parking lot of the Walgreens to the north of the gas station and were told a 30-year-old man was being taken to a hospital by private vehicle.
The man was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
“The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred outside the Walgreens between the victim and a known suspect when the suspect retrieved a handgun and fired several rounds, striking the victim,” Davidson said. “The investigation is ongoing as investigators work to speak to the suspect involved.”
Police said the shooting was not a random incident.
