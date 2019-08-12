Chetopa police officer shot man during early morning search of home, KBI says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

One man is dead after an early morning police shooting as officers served a search warrant at a suspected drug house in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said 38-year-old Scott Souders died at his home in Chetopa after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers from the Chetopa Police Department served a search warrant at around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a house in the 1100 block of Cherry Street, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a news release. Police had suspected there may be drug activity at the house and obtained a search warrant.

“After knocking and announcing their presence several times, three officers entered the home,” Underwood said. “They moved through the house in an attempt to safely determine if anyone was inside. As the first officer inside the house made his way down the hallway, he encountered an armed man, and fired three shots.”

All officers then exited the house and took cover while calling for help from the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, the KBI said. Police called for everyone in the house to come out, and a 25-year-old woman went outside and said one other person was inside and needed medical attention.

Police went in and found Souders, who had been shot, Underwood said. They found a rifle near his body. Paramedics then responded and pronounced him dead. The KBI was called at around 12:20 a.m.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the officer-involved shooting, the KBI said.

The KBI said no additional information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Its findings will be presented to the Labette County attorney’s office. The state agency did not say if illegal narcotics or drug paraphernalia were found at the home.

The town of around 1,100 people is about 150 miles southeast of Wichita.