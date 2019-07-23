Man shot by Wichita police officer released from hospital, booked into jail

Police discuss officer-involved shooting in north Wichita Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore discusses an officer-involved shooting on July 14, 2019, near 51st and Meridian. Family members called 911 in a domestic disturbance about a 26-year-old man . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore discusses an officer-involved shooting on July 14, 2019, near 51st and Meridian. Family members called 911 in a domestic disturbance about a 26-year-old man .

The man shot by a Wichita police officer last week has been discharged from a hospital and booked into jail.

Christian Joel Washington, 26, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday in connection to a July 14 police shooting, arrest records show.

Police have said that a 26-year-old man pointed an object at an officer, and the officer shot the man, believing he had a gun. It was later determined to be a pouch.

“This situation didn’t have to occur,” Capt. Brent Allred previously said. “And what I mean by that is if he would have just listened to what we were asking him to do — he didn’t have a gun, but he acted like he did and he pointed it at the officer and the officer didn’t have any options.”

Allred said the man had held a hand at his waist while running from police and ignoring commands. Then in the middle of a field near 51st North and Meridian, he “abruptly stopped and squared his shoulders to an officer in a shooting-type stance.” The man then grabbed the pouch from his waistband, pointed it at the officer, and the officer fired three shots.

The man was shot once in the abdomen and underwent surgery at a hospital.

The officer, who has been with the department for seven months, is on paid administrative leave per department policy in officer-involved shootings.

Officers were originally called by the man’s mom, who told 911 dispatchers that her son had been asked to leave a home in the 3100 block of West Keywest Court. The son had a no contact order with his father, and the mom said the son had a history of being violent and might be combative with police.

Records show Washington was booked into jail at around 6:25 p.m. Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order.

Sedgwick County District Court records show no charges had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon. He remained jailed in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Washington was previously convicted of criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer in a November 2015 incident, Sedgwick County District Court records show. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 22 months in state prison.

The day after the incident, Washington’s father filed for a protection from abuse order against his son, who was in jail. A notation on the order states that Washington was taken back to jail during the court hearing because he became unruly. The dad wrote in the petition that his son “is under the influence of drugs and often becomes violent and confrontational ... he threatened to attack me in my sleep ... and gestured as though he was shooting me.”

Washington’s criminal history also includes convictions for drug possession and fleeing and eluding law enforcement in 2013 and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2011, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

