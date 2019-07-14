Wichita officer shoots man who ‘displayed aggressiveness’ after family called 911, police say

Police discuss officer-involved shooting in north Wichita Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore discusses an officer-involved shooting on July 14, 2019, near 51st and Meridian. Family members called 911 in a domestic disturbance about a 26-year-old man . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore discusses an officer-involved shooting on July 14, 2019, near 51st and Meridian. Family members called 911 in a domestic disturbance about a 26-year-old man .

Wichita police are investigating after an officer shot a man who “displayed aggressiveness” after fleeing from cops called by family members.

Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance at around 8:05 p.m. Sunday to a home in a neighborhood west of 51st North and Meridian, said Capt. Lem Moore, the Patrol North bureau commander.

“The disturbance involved a family member that was not wanted at that location,” Moore said. “Officers arrived on scene, the individual started to flee and was not cooperative and displayed aggressiveness. At that time officers were involved with an officer-involved shooting.”

One Wichita police officer fired shots during the incident, which apparently happened in a field near the neighborhood. Moore said a 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery as of about 10 p.m. The officers who responded to the original call are speaking with investigators.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW