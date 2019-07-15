Wichita police shot man who appeared to point gun at officer after mom called 911, cops say

Police discuss officer-involved shooting in north Wichita Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore discusses an officer-involved shooting on July 14, 2019, near 51st and Meridian. Family members called 911 in a domestic disturbance about a 26-year-old man . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore discusses an officer-involved shooting on July 14, 2019, near 51st and Meridian. Family members called 911 in a domestic disturbance about a 26-year-old man .

A man is recovering after he was shot by a Wichita police officer who responded to a 911 call by the man’s mother.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said the officer fired three shots at the man after he appeared to point a gun at the officer. Police later determined the object was a pouch.

“This situation didn’t have to occur,” Allred said. “And what I mean by that is if he would have just listened to what we were asking him to do. He didn’t have a gun, but he acted like he did and he pointed it at the officer and the officer didn’t have any options.”

The officer, who has been with the department for seven months, is on paid administrative leave per policy in officer-involved shootings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 26-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. He had not been interviewed by investigators as of Monday afternoon.

“This family, for what they’re going through with this son, they’re very cooperative and they’ve worked very hard to try to get him some help,” Allred said. “But unfortunately we all know that if the individual doesn’t want help themselves, it’s hard to get them help. Hopefully, this suspect will get some type of help in the near future.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





Original story:

Wichita police are investigating after an officer shot a man who “displayed aggressiveness” after fleeing from officers called by family members.

Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance at around 8:05 p.m. Sunday at a home in a neighborhood west of 51st North and Meridian, said Capt. Lem Moore, the Patrol North bureau commander.

“The disturbance involved a family member that was not wanted at that location,” Moore said. “Officers arrived on scene, the individual started to flee and was not cooperative and displayed aggressiveness. At that time officers were involved with an officer-involved shooting.”

One Wichita police officer fired shots during the incident, which apparently happened in a field near the neighborhood. Moore said a 26-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery as of about 10 p.m.

The officers who responded to the original call are speaking with investigators.