Wichita police looking for bicyclist who shot windows of parked vehicles with BB gun

Wichita police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the person who shot the windows of two vehicles.

Police said a homeowner in the 1100 block of West 26th Street North reported windows on two of his vehicles were damaged by a BB gun sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. A video released by the department on its Facebook page shows three people riding bicycles at the same time as about a dozen BBs or airsoft pellets are heard being fired.

The video shows that the vehicles, a pickup and an SUV, were parked along the street curb and in a private driveway. The footage indicates the people on the bikes were riding east toward Evergreen Park, which is less than a block away from the house.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the three people capture on camera is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

“Please remember, displaying something that looks like a weapon is dangerous and could potentially lead to a situation resulting in serious injury or death,” police said in the Facebook post.