Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed of money, pizza by customer with BB gun, police say

Wichita police said a man ordered a pizza at a fake address before robbing the delivery driver with a BB gun late Wednesday night.

A Pizza Hut delivery driver called police at around 11 p.m. and reported that he had been robbed in the 1900 block of West Anita, near Seneca and Pawnee, Officer Paul Cruz said.

The 39-year-old driver, based out of the Pizza Hut at 2452 S. Seneca, went to deliver a pizza to a home in the 2000 block of West Anita. After discovering the address didn’t exist, he called the customer, who told him to go to an address in the 1900 block of the same street, Cruz said.

There, a man approached armed with what appeared to be a handgun. He robbed the delivery driver of pizza and money, Cruz said. The driver returned to Pizza Hut and called police.

Minutes after the robbery, police were called for a suspicious character with a weapon report, Cruz said. A witness reported that “someone told him he just robbed a pizza hut driver.” A man who matched the description provided to police was arrested in the 1500 block of West Pawnee. He was in possession of a BB gun.

Javonte Deshawn Terrell, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and kidnapping in connection to the case, police said. He remained in the Sedgwick County Jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $100,000 bond. The criminal case will be presented to the Sedgwick County district attorney’s office.