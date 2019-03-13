Sentence for drunken driver who caused fatal crash includes 2 days jail, house arrest

A drunken driver who killed a 35-year-old motorcycle rider in 2017 has been ordered to serve a year of probation, two days in jail and five days of house arrest.

Authorities arrested and charged Alexandria Eslinger more than a year after she turned into a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Street on July 14, 2017, and caused the crash that killed Jesus Navarro-Gonzalez. Navarro-Gonzalez lingered in the hospital for three days before succumbing to head and body injuries on July 17, 2017.

Court records say Eslinger had blood-alcohol concentration of .102. The limit to drive legally is under .08.

Eslinger, 27, pleaded guilty in January to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, both misdemeanors, according to court records. In addition to the probation and jail time, she has to complete out-patient drug and alcohol treatment and can’t use drugs or alcohol.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

The probation carries an underlying sentence of 12 months jail time “that she may have to serve if she violates her probation,” said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

This is Eslinger’s second DUI conviction, according to court records. She was sentenced last week.