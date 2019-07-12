Wichita police will hold a DUI checkpoint this weekend

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas released dash cam video of police officers narrowly being hit by a drunk driver last week. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas released dash cam video of police officers narrowly being hit by a drunk driver last week.

Wichita police will be stopping motorists to check for drunken and drugged driving this weekend.

The checklane’s location was not immediately disclosed. But authorities will begin stopping vehicles at 10:30 p.m. Saturday and continue through 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said officers will briefly halt drivers, ask to see their licenses and proof of insurance and then look them over for signs of intoxication.

“It’s anticipated the average motorist will not experience any excessive delay at the checkpoint,” he said.

But, he said, those suspected of driving under the influence will be detained for further evaluation.

The checklane is being funded by an Impaired Driver Deterrent Program grant and will be held in collaboration with the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and other local organizations, Davidson said.

“Please don’t drink and drive. If you consume alcohol beverages, be sure to use a designated driver or a transportation service such as Uber or Lyft,” he said.