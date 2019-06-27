Man wanted in connection to double murder in Arkansas may be in Wichita area, cops say

Jory Worthen Camden Police Department

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to two Arkansas murders who may be in Kansas.

Wichita police said Jory Worthen, 24, is wanted by Camden, Arkansas, police in connection to a double murder. He is believed to be in the Wichita area. Worthen was last seen driving a white 2007 Honda Accord with Arkansas license plate number 921 YBE.

Camden police said Worthen is considered “very dangerous” and is wanted in connection to the killings of Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Bradon Ponder. Their deaths have been classified as homicides.

Anyone with information on Worthen’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

