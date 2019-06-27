Wichita police looking for man accused in hatchet attack, Crime Stoppers says

Bobby C. Stark Crime Stoppers

Wichita police are looking for a man accused of attacking another man with a hatchet.

Crime Stoppers said police are searching for Bobby C. Stark, who is accused of attacking another man with a hatchet on June 21. He is wanted on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, criminal threat and an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information on Stark’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW