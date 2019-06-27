Local
El Dorado firefighters find 1 dead inside burning building that had explosions inside
Emergency officials are investigating after one person died in an El Dorado fire.
Firefighters were called at around 12:49 p.m. Thursday to a reported fire in the 3500 block of West Towanda, the El Dorado Fire Department said in a news release. Smoke from the fire was visible for several miles.
First responders found a large metal outbuilding completely engulfed by flames with several explosions occurring inside, the fire department said. After bringing the blaze under control firefighters found one person dead inside.
El Dorado police and fire departments and the Kansas Fire Marshal’s office are investigating.
