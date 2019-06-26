Wichita police officer accused of helping woman avoid arrest

File photo

A Wichita police officer has been charged after he was accused of helping a woman with an outstanding warrant for her arrest avoid law enforcement.

Officer Matthew Powell was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday after he was charged criminally in Sedgwick County District Court, police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office charged Powell with three misdemeanors: obstructing apprehension or prosecution and two counts of official misconduct.

“The charges stem from an incident in early May when WPD supervision learned of Powell allegedly assisting an adult female to avoid being located by police for her outstanding warrant,” Davidson said.

Powell has been with the department for seven years. He was a patrol officer, Davidson said.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case at the request of the Wichita Police Department. Powell was not arrested as part of the investigation and wasn’t charged until Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court July 17.

Wichita police did not describe how Powell allegedly helped the woman avoid being located.

Contributing: Chance Swaim of The Eagle



