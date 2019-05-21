Wichita police officer fired after allegedly lying in court testimony during DUI case

File photo

A Wichita police officer accused of lying while testifying in court has been fired after an internal investigation.

The department’s Professional Standards Bureau started investigating in September 2018 after a city prosecutor alleged that an officer “was untruthful when testifying in Municipal Court under a DUI case,” according to police records.

The officer was fired Feb. 25. Police would not publicly identify that person but said the officer had worked at Patrol West and had been with the department since July 2015.

The officer has not been charged with a crime but did violate department policy, spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said.

The termination was made public in a document provided to the Wichita police Citizen Review Board. It lists internal investigations closed in the past month but provides only limited information. Board members did not discuss the termination at their March meeting.





Sharon Dickgrafe, the chief deputy city attorney, said the officer was a prosecution witness in a case of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The defendant was found not guilty.





"There was nothing noted in the court findings that the officer's testimony adversely affected the outcome of the trial," she said.





The officer was not called to testify in Wichita Municipal Court again after being suspended, Dickgrafe said.

She would not identify which court case, saying “release of this information would improperly identify the officer which would be considered a personnel matter.”

Information on the commissioned officer’s termination has been sent to the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, which has the authority to revoke an officer’s certification.