Wichita police officer accused of using racial epithets resigns prior to termination

One of two Wichita police officers investigated for alleged racial discrimination has resigned prior to termination.

The officers were investigated after they “allegedly made racial epithets during an investigation,” according to a police document provided to the Citizen Review Board. It shows that one officer “resigned under investigation prior to termination.”





Allegations against the other officer were not sustained. That means internal investigators with the Professional Standards Bureau could not find sufficient evidence to prove or disprove the allegation. The case is closed with no further action.

Both officers worked in the Patrol South bureau when the internal investigation was opened Dec. 13, 2018, the document shows. It does not identify either officer by name.

Police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said the officer who resigned had been with the department for 22 years prior to his April 12 resignation. He said there was no criminal investigation of the incident.

Davidson would not answer further questions about the incident, including the nature of the racial epithet and how it was used. He said the questions “are part of the internal investigation, (and) therefore are part of a personnel record and not releasable.”

The Citizen Review Board has not discussed the case, but it has the authority to secretly review redacted investigation records. Members may then make public recommendations to the police chief on suggested policy changes.