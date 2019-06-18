Mother arrested for falsely accusing child’s father on Father’s Day, Wichita police say

Police say girl, 2, may be in danger after dad made ‘concerning statements’ Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred talks about efforts to find 2-year-old Anyla James, who is thought to be with her father. (June 17, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred talks about efforts to find 2-year-old Anyla James, who is thought to be with her father. (June 17, 2019)

A Wichita mother who told police her child’s father was endangering their child on Father’s Day has been arrested on suspicion of felony interference with law enforcement.

Ronetta Ann Clement, 34, was arrested Monday and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of interference with law enforcement and providing false information concerning the death or disappearance of a child under age 13.

Clement told Wichita police on Sunday that Alton James Jr. was refusing to return their 2-year-old daughter, Anyla James, to her custody. She also said James had made homicidal and suicidal statements that put Anyla in danger, Wichita police Cpt. Brent Allred said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

The report led Wichita police to send out a news release on Father’s Day asking for the public’s help locating Anyla and her father.

Anyla James “is believed to be in danger and is with her biological father Alton James Jr.,” Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release that day. Photos of Anyla and her father circulated social media platforms and a community-wide effort to locate the pair began.

After 117 hours of Wichita police work time spent on the case, it was determined that the James didn’t make those statements, Allred said.

“If anyone is making homicidal or suicidal statements, that’s a huge concern for us and that’s why we put the statement out,” Allred said.

Allred said Wichita police have not been able to speak to Anyla’s father and that he was likely reluctant to have direct contact with law enforcement because he has a warrant for his arrest.

“We still want to talk to him about it,” Allred said.

Allred would not say what the warrant was for, but called it “something he needs to take care of.”

Allred said the child was located Monday evening, and “everything appeared to be fine.”