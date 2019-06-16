Girl reported missing on Father’s Day is with dad, may be in danger, Wichita police say

Wichita police said Anyla James (left) was reported missing on Sunday. She may be in danger and with her biological dad, Alton James Jr. (right). Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 2-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Anyla James “is believed to be in danger and is with her biological father Alton James Jr.,” Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release.





Police issued an attempt to locate for the 2-year-old girl, who is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She was described as black with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 2300 block of north Woodlawn, wearing a pink shirt, white leggings with red hearts and pink shoes, Wheeler said. Police did not have vehicle information to provide.

“Based on the information currently available this case does not meet the Amber Alert requirements,” Wheeler said. “If anyone has information or knows the whereabouts of Anyla or Alton please call 911 immediately.”

Sedgwick County Jail show that an Alton Tyler James Jr. was arrested March 5 on suspicion of multiple crimes. They include domestic battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, contempt of court and failure to appear. He has not been criminally charged since that arrest, Sedgwick County District Court records show.