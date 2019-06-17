Dad made ‘concerning statements’ about toddler’s safety, prompting search, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Wichita police said Monday they still haven’t found a 2-year-old girl whose father reportedly refused to return her to her mother on Father’s Day.

Capt. Brent Allred said “it’s a possibility” that the toddler, Anyla James, may be in danger. Her 34-year-old mother reported to Wichita police that the child’s father, Alton James Jr., was possibly suicidal and made “concerning statements about the safety of her welfare” around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, when they were due to meet to exchange custody of the girl.

The 2-year-old was not abducted, Allred said Monday. Her father, 28, had her lawfully for the holiday, and there is apparently no court order that gives one parent custody preference over the other, he said.

But police are trying to find them both because of the nature of the statements Alton James Jr. reportedly made to the girl’s mother, Allred said.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone who knows where she’s at or sees her is asked to call 911 immediately. Police think James is likely still in the area but they haven’t been able to reach him.

“Our main concern is her safety and well being,” Allred said of the toddler.

“We would like to check her welfare and to contact her father to see that we have a better understanding of what actually occurred yesterday.”

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Wichita police said the girl “is believed to be in danger.”

“It’s a possibility. ... We hope not,” Allred said Monday. “But we want to at least make contact with her to check her out physically, mentally to make sure everything’s OK.”

The girl, Anyla, was last seen in the 2300 block of North Woodlawn outside of an apartment complex where the custody exchange was to take place. She was wearing a pink shirt, white leggings with red hearts and pink shoes. She is black, has black hair and brown eyes, is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

Police said Sunday they did not have a vehicle description to provide to the public.

Allred said Monday the case does not meet the criteria required to issue an Amber Alert because the child was not abducted.