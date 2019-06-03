Man killed in weekend shooting in Wichita

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Wichita police say a 28-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the street over the weekend.

Police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said Ivell Ray and 34-year-old Isaac Demont Phillips got into a fight around midnight Saturday in the 400 block of north New York, near Second and Hydraulic. Phillips pulled a handgun during the argument and fired several times at Ray, he said.

Ray died at the scene. Officers found his body in the street, Davidson said.

Davidson said investigators on Monday were still trying to find out what the fight was about and what the men’s relationship is.

Phillips was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder around 3 a.m. Monday, according to booking records. There was no bond amount listed for him Monday morning.