Man killed in officer shooting fired more than 30 rounds from handgun, police say

The Wichita Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office held a joint news conference on Tuesday to give details about a fatal shooting on South Glenn, in southwest Wichita, that involved officers and deputies. (May 28, 2019)

Authorities said Tuesday they think the man killed by law enforcement early on Memorial Day morning was in the throes of a mental health crisis — but they aren’t exactly sure what was wrong.

What is known is that Wichita police talked to 49-year-old Robert Sabater twice in the hours before a neighbor of his called 911 to report hearing sounds that resembled gunshots down the street.

On Sunday, Sabater called authorities at 8:57 p.m., saying he had heard voices coming from the backyard of his home, in the 1900 block of South Glenn, and wanted police to check it out, Capt. Brent Allred said.

He called again at 11:06 p.m., saying someone was in his backyard with a gun.

Officers found nothing each time, Allred said.

The Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office discuss Monday's officer-involved shooting.

Later, at 1:21 a.m. Monday, police went back to Sabater’s home after the neighbor reported gunfire. Law enforcement officers were at the scene watching Sabater and trying to reach him for more than a half an hour before he bolted outside and ran down the street, shouting and waving a handgun.

When he ran toward law enforcement and refused to follow orders to drop his weapon, officers fatally shot him.

Five Wichita police officers and five Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies fired a total of 56 rounds at Sabater, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear how many times he was hit.

Allred said Sabater fired more than 30 rounds inside of his home and several more outside, striking three houses and a law enforcement patrol car, before he died. He had a glock handgun equipped with an extended clip, Allred said.

During the exchange, some of Sabater’s neighbors evacuated their homes and were hiding for safety, Allred said. Police officers had also taken cover to avoid getting hit by any of the shots Sabater was “sporadically firing,” police said.

No one but Sabater was hurt.

Police say its unclear whether Sabater was under the influence of any substances leading up to his death, or whether his actions were the result of mental illness. An autopsy was being performed Tuesday.

All of the officers and deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave for now, Allred and Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said. Authorities plan to present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Sabater’s death is the second fatal police shooting in Wichita in less than a week. It’s the third this year.