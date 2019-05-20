Fights over money, loud music turn deadly in Wichita over the weekend

Wichita police say two fights — one over loud music and the other possibly over money — turned deadly over the weekend, and a third argument landed a man in the hospital after he was shot in the face.

On Friday, 24-year-old Noah Kanyizere of Wichita allegedly gunned down 20-year-old Dieubent Mpirwa after they got into a fight outside of a home in the 1500 block of South Parkwood, Capt. Brent Allred said. Allred said the men knew each other and may have been in a disagreement over money when Kanyizere pulled out a handgun and fired once. Mpirwa died at the scene.

Allred said police don’t think the killing involved gang activity or drugs. The department is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.

The second killing of the weekend happened Sunday morning. Allred said 28-year-old Darnell Jackson was upset at a neighbor, 45-year-old Joseph Heiman, for playing loud music over several weeks. At 1:55 a.m. he burst into Heiman’s apartment, at Golf Park Apartments in the 2400 block of South Glendale, and stabbed him several times before going outside to call 911, Allred said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Heiman died at a Wichita hospital less than six hours later. Allred said the men had disagreed about Heiman’s music in the past.

Both Kanyizere and Jackson were jailed on suspicion of committing first-degree murder, Allred said, but as of Monday neither had been formally charged. Kanyizere is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. Jackson’s bond was $90,000 on Monday, according to jail records.

Tempers also boiled over at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the Inter-Faith Villas, 930 N. Market, when a neighbor of a 37-year-old man pulled a BB gun during an argument and shot him in the face, Officer Charley Davidson said. The 37-year-old was taken to a Wichita hospital, treated and released. Investigators are still trying to find the alleged gunman, who ran away after the shooting, Davidson said.

Friday and Sunday’s killings are the 11th and 12th criminal homicides in Wichita so far this year. Allred encouraged people in disputes to call 911 and ask authorities to help sort them out instead of resorting to violence.

“Sometimes people’s tempers get heated. There are better ways to solve these than with a knife or a gun,” he said.