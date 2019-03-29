Crime & Courts

Kansas deputy in sheriff’s office SUV crashes into stopped vehicle, state troopers say

By Jason Tidd

March 29, 2019 08:17 PM

File photo The Wichita Eagle

A Kansas sheriff’s deputy in a department SUV crashed into another the back of another vehicle that was stopped on a highway Friday morning, state troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 7:28 a.m. to a wreck at the intersection of K-4 and Main Street in Meriden, the Kansas Highway Patrol states in a crash report.

Investigators determined that a 2016 Ford Explorer and a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe were both eastbound on the highway when the Chevy stopped and waited to turn west onto Main Street. The Ford then ran into the back of the Chevy.

Troopers identified the driver of the Ford as Wade Louis Noll, 40, of Topeka. He was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with a suspected minor injury.

Two girls in the Chevy were not injured, according to the crash report. The driver was 16 years old, and her passenger was 13.

Noll is a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and he was on-duty and driving a department-owned vehicle at the time of the crash, Sheriff Jeff Herrig said.

