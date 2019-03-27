Three killed after car vaults over guard rail on I-70 overpass, troopers say

Three people from Alabama were killed when their car vaulted over a guard rail at an I-70 overpass bridge and landed on the highway below, Kansas troopers said.

Emergency crews were called at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to the interstate’s intersection with K-177 at Exit 313 in Geary County, about nine miles south of Manhattan. A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states that a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on I-70 when it “entered median, struck guard rail and vaulted over K-177 highway coming to rest on the west side of K-177.”

The interstate crosses the highway with separate overpass bridges, leaving an open-air space between the eastbound and westbound lanes over the north-south highway, Google Maps shows.

The driver and two passengers in the Camaro were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers wrote in the crash report. The driver was identified as Leroy Allen Myers, 58, of Arab, Alabama. The passengers were Joey Brannon Tidwell, 18, of Albertville, Alabama, and Halie Marie Davis, 20, of Madison, Alabama.

