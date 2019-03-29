State troopers investigating fatal crash involving two cyclists on Kansas highway

State law enforcement officers are investigating a fatal crash involving two cyclists in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report that troopers are investigating a fatal wreck about a mile west of Medicine Lodge in Barber County. The crash was reported at around 7:11 p.m. Thursday.

Two cyclists were riding their bikes eastbound on U.S. 160 when a vehicle struck both bicycles from behind, the crash report states.

More information is expected to be available after the crash report is updated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.