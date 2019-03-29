Local

State troopers investigating fatal crash involving two cyclists on Kansas highway

By Jason Tidd

March 29, 2019 02:36 PM

.
. Wichita Eagle file photo
. Wichita Eagle file photo

State law enforcement officers are investigating a fatal crash involving two cyclists in Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report that troopers are investigating a fatal wreck about a mile west of Medicine Lodge in Barber County. The crash was reported at around 7:11 p.m. Thursday.

Two cyclists were riding their bikes eastbound on U.S. 160 when a vehicle struck both bicycles from behind, the crash report states.

More information is expected to be available after the crash report is updated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Harry near Oliver on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the boy was undergoing surgery at a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

By

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

local

crime

state

crime

local

local

  Comments  