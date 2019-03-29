Drivers on Kellogg beware: Expect more cops to patrol highway 54 in Sedgwick County

If you drive on Kellogg in Wichita, here’s your warning from law enforcement to follow traffic laws.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said drivers can expect increased enforcement on U.S. 54 in the eastern portion of Sedgwick County starting Monday and continuing for two weeks, through April 15.

Deputies will be watching for people speeding, following too closely, failing to signal and failing to obey a traffic control device, including stop signs and traffic lights, sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said in a news release. Law enforcement will also watch for drunk drivers.

“The purpose of this campaign is simple: to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes,” Myers said. “We are asking for the public’s assistance with this campaign. We are asking the public to slow down, wear their seat belts, obey traffic control devices, and not operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Drivers can expect strict enforcement of all traffic laws.”

The safety campaign along the highway is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, the release said

The traffic enforcement announcement came one day after one person was killed in a crash on Kellogg east of I-135 in Wichita.