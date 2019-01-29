There will be ‘no tolerance’ for traffic law violators on Rock Road for 1 day, cops say

Cops in the Wichita metro area will have “no tolerance” when enforcing traffic laws on Rock Road on Wednesday, officials say.

Several law enforcement agencies will be participating in a one-day traffic safety initiative all along Rock Road between the southern and northern edges of Sedgwick County. Law enforcement officers will be enforcing all traffic laws, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Tim Myers said, adding that it is a “no tolerance” initiative.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is sponsoring the special traffic enforcement, dubbed Operation Impact, Myers said in a release. The sheriff’s office will be joined by state troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol and police officers from Wichita, Derby, Kechi and Mulvane.





The enforcement starts at midnight Wednesday and runs to midnight Thursday. Rock Road will be patrolled between 119th Street South and 125th Street North — a distance of approximately 30 miles.

“KDOT and the participating law enforcement agencies strive to reduce the number of motor vehicle fatalities, injuries, and vehicle accidents,” Myers said in the news release.

Wichita police statistics show that some intersections along Rock Road had a high number of traffic crashes last year, compared with other intersections in the city.

From January through August 2018, the Kellogg and Rock intersection tied for the most accidents at 34. The intersection at 13th and Rock, at 19 wrecks, had the most of any intersection not involving Kellogg, which is a federal highway.

The Rock intersections at 21st (14 crashes), K-96 (12 crashes) and Douglas (10 crashes) all had double-digit crashes in the first eight months of last year.

Myers did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday evening about why officials chose Wednesday and Rock Road for the operation. The meaning of “no tolerance” was not specified.