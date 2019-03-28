Updated: Man, 33, dead after crash on Kellogg east of I-135

Updated 11:25 a.m.: Wichita police say a 33-year-old man is dead after his car rear-ended an SUV that was stalled on eastbound Kellogg near I-135 mid-morning Thursday.
Officer Charley Davidson said the man was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition following the collision but “unfortunately succumbed” to his injuries a short time later. Davidson did not immediately know what town the man is from. His name was not released during a news briefing at the crash site late Thursday morning.
Drivers on eastbound Kellogg near I-135 are encouraged to find an alternate route headed into the lunch hour. Traffic is expected to be congested because only one eastbound lane is open as law enforcement continue their investigation, Davidson said.
Davidson said the 33-year-old was driving a Honda car eastbound on Kellogg when he struck from behind a white GMC Denali that was stalled in the merge lane. The two women and a baby inside the Denali reported minor or no injuries. The force of the impact pushed the SUV hundreds of feet to the east. The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m., Davidson said.
Original story: Wichita police are reporting a fatal traffic crash on eastbound Kellogg just east of I-135.
Police on Twitter posted a photo from near the crash site at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, saying eastbound Kellogg would be reduced to one lane of traffic for “several hours due to a fatal accident.”
Police asked drivers to find an alternate route, if possible. Details about what happened and who was killed are expected to be released during an on-scene news briefing later this morning.
