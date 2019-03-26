Man was smuggling over 50 pounds of meth when he was pulled over in Kansas, cops say

A California man is accused of smuggling more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas.

Federal prosecutors say Jesus Antonio Garcia-Maldonado is charged with possession with intent to distribute about 23 kilograms of meth. Garcia-Maldonado, 35, of Panorama City, California, was indicted Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release.

Law enforcement officers in Clark County found the drugs hidden under seats and in rear quarter panels of a car that had been rented out of San Diego. Garcia-Maldonado was driving the car when he was stopped for a traffic violation, prosecutors said in the release. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

The indictment filed in federal court states that the alleged crime happened on Feb. 11.

If convicted, he faces at least 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million, the release said.