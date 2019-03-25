Kansas cops respond to report of dogs in school, but they were in the wrong state

Kansas animal control officers found out they were not in the right state when they responded to a report of dogs loose in a school room.

That’s because the call came from a California town with the same name, both towns have schools with the same name and both schools have front desk workers with the same name.

The Valley Center Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post that they responded to a call on Monday at Valley Center Middle School. A Melissa had called police, reporting two dogs entering the school before being confined to a room.





“We sent animal control and he contacted Melissa, who didn’t know what he was talking about,” police said in the post. “We called the original caller back, who confirmed the above information but insisted animal control was not there. It turns out both Valley Center, Kansas, and Valley Center, California, have a Melissa working the front office of their middle school.”





The department said this isn’t the first time it has received calls from the California town with the same name.

“Generally we figure out pretty quick they are in California and they are typically surprised to learn they are talking to someone in Kansas,” the post said.

The southern California town is about 40 miles north of San Diego.