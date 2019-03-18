Minneola High School teacher arrested on sex crime charge, Kansas sheriff says

A western Kansas high school teacher has been arrested on allegations of a sex crime, law enforcement officials said.

Elizabeth Wilczek was arrested at around 7 a.m. Monday on a Ford County warrant alleging unlawful sexual relations, Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr said in a news release. She was arrested by sheriff’s deputies and Minneola Police Department officers then booked into the Ford County Jail in Dodge City.

Wilczek is a USD 219 employee, the sheriff’s office said. She is listed as a teacher at Minneola High School on the district’s website.

School district officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to Ford County prosecutors once completed, the sheriff’s office said. Carr said no additional information is available to the public at this time.

Minneola is a town in Clark County about 20 miles south of Dodge City, or about 150 miles west of Wichita.