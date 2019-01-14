Crime & Courts

Kansas schoolteacher arrested, accused of having sex with student, Liberal police say

By Jason Tidd

January 14, 2019 09:05 PM

A Kansas high school teacher has resigned amid allegations that she had sex with a student, Liberal police say.

The teacher, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested Sunday after Liberal police investigators determined an incident occurred the day before, Capt. Robert Rogers said in a news release. School administrators had requested that Liberal Police Department officers investigate allegations that a Liberal High School teacher had sexual relations with an 18-year-old student.

The alleged incident occurred Saturday in the 1200 block of West 10th Street.

Police have sent the case to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking an unlawful sexual relations charge, Rogers said. The teacher, who has not been identified, resigned from her position.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

crime

politics-government

crime

crime

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  