Wellington school band director charged with having sexual relations with student

A Kansas band teacher has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving a student, prosecutors said.

Benjamin Leslie Olson, 30, was arrested Friday by the Wellington Police Department, Sumner County Jail records show. Olson was charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of unlawful sexual relations between a teacher and a student, said Mitch Spencer, the assistant Sumner County attorney.

The alleged crimes occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and involved a 17-year-old girl who was a student at Wellington High School, Spencer said. Olson was the band director at the time, but he was put on leave when an investigation started.

Olson is listed as the band director for the middle and high schools on the USD 353 website. School district officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Spencer said Olson is accused of asking the girl for a nude photo, possessing that photo, asking for more nude photos and possessing a nude video. He also is accused of engaging in consensual lewd fondling or touching with the girl, hugging and kissing the girl and sending texts of a sexual nature to her.

Olson is scheduled to appear in court for a first appearance Thursday afternoon. He remains in the Sumner County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.