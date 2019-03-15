Crime & Courts

Wichita police to look for impaired drivers as city celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

By Amy Renee Leiker

March 15, 2019 10:55 AM

FILE – A Sheriff's officer performs a sobriety test on someone who was stopped at a DUI checkpoint. This subject was cleared and allowed to drive away.
The Wichita Police Department will have a team of officers dedicated to tracking down impaired drivers as the city celebrates St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

The latest DUI saturation patrol is planned for late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Several officers and a sergeant will be out starting at 10 p.m., stopping anyone who might be driving under the influence or drugs or alcohol, Wichita police spokesman Officer Paul Cruz said.

Cruz encouraged anyone heading out to celebrate the holiday to have a designated driver ready or to call a taxi or other driving service, like Uber or Lyft, if they plan to drink. He added that DUIs can be costly: a first conviction can result in fines up to $1,000 and thousands in legal fees, as well as a suspended driver’s license.

“We want to make sure everybody enjoys themselves this weekend. There’s a lot to celebrate. But make sure we do it responsibly,” Cruz said.

