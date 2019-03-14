Wichita gang member had guns in his Facebook Live video — and cops watched, FBI says

A Wichita gang member is headed to federal prison after the FBI watched him carry a gun in a Facebook Live video less than a month after he got off parole.

Adonis W. Freeman, aka Ad Koli, was sentenced Wednesday to 17 months in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Freeman, a documented member of the Bloods street gang, had pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Freeman admitted in a plea agreement that he was on the living room couch when Federal Bureau of Investigation agents found a loaded Glock Model 27 semi-automatic handgun on the floor next to him. Court documents state that the agents were executing a search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of North Walden, near 21st and Woodlawn, on July 30, 2018.

“The defendant was aware the firearm was present and he intended to and had the ability to exercise control over the handgun,” Freeman admitted in the plea agreement.

He agreed in the plea deal to forfeit the Glock pistol, as well as an M-4 rifle that was found in a bedroom closet during the search.

A judge had given investigators authorization for a no-knock entry search warrant after agents cited his violent criminal history.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Freeman, 32, has prior convictions in Sedgwick County for a 2005 criminal threat and a 2007 robbery. The 2005 case involved a suspect firing six gunshots into a home, and the 2007 case involved two suspects robbing and kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, the FBI said.

Freeman had been discharged from the state prison system on June 18, about a month before the FBI raid.

An FBI analyst was reviewing Freeman’s Facebook page on July 11 and found a Facebook Live video that had been posted the day before, the FBI wrote in an affidavit in support of a search warrant. In the video, Freeman took the viewer on a video tour of a home that he described as “his new place.”

Freeman appeared to have a black pistol in his front pants pocket while shooting the video, and there appeared to be another gun on the couch where Freeman was sitting, the affidavit states.

Investigators compared the video with recent real estate postings and found a home on Walden Drive. When they went there, they saw a white Cadillac with Kansas tag “AD KOLI” parked along the street. Through their investigation, the FBI determined that Freeman lived at the duplex.

Freeman deleted the video within days of posting it, the affidavit states. The FBI had not made a copy of the video, but investigators did take two screenshots.

Freeman’s home was raided about three weeks after he posted the video, court documents show.

Ad Koli is a rap music artist who has performed with other musicians at The Cotillion in Wichita, according to a Facebook event. The FBI said that Ad Koli is Freeman’s alias.