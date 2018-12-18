One person critically injured in shooting near Joyland in south Wichita, dispatch says

One person was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting reported near Joyland, officials said.

Emergency crews were called at around 4:49 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Joyland in the 2800 block of South Hillside. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said it is unknown whether the shooting happened at the site of the former amusement park or if a 911 caller just used Joyland as a reference point.

One person with gunshot injuries was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the supervisor said.

Wichita police are investigating.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.