Kansas police officer working traffic control hospitalized after interstate crash

A Kansas police officer was taken to a hospital after he was injured while working traffic control for an interstate crash.

Bruce Powers was providing traffic control on I-135 in response to other crashes in the area when a 2013 Ford F-150 struck the cop’s 2014 Nissan Frontier, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a crash report. The man was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of a suspected minor injury.

The Hays Post reported that Newton Police Chief Eric Murphy said Powers, a member of the department, was treated and released from the hospital. Powers is listed as a detective on the department’s website.

State troopers wrote in the crash report that Powers, a 60-year-old man from Wichita, was a pedestrian on the interstate. He had legally parked the Frontier partly in the left lane and on the shoulder to provide traffic control for other wrecks.

The crash was reported at around 7:30 a.m. on northbound I-135 about half a mile north of Broadway in Harvey County.





The driver of the Ford pickup was listed as having a possible injury and had a complaint of pain. He was identified by troopers as Aaron Patrick Osner, 28, of Newton.

Newton police said in a Facebook post that high winds and rain had created hazardous weather conditions for driving. Due to vehicle accidents, the interstate was temporarily closed to southbound traffic and partially closed to northbound traffic.