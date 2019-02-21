Crime & Courts

Kansas police arrest student after bomb threat found in Newton High School classroom

By Jason Tidd

February 21, 2019 05:26 PM

A Kansas high school student has been arrested by police after a bomb threat was found in a classroom on Thursday, officials said.

Newton public schools spokeswoman Samantha Anderson said in a statement that a bomb threat was found in a Newton High School classroom in between classes. District staff and the Newton Police Department investigated, and a student was arrested on suspicion of making a criminal threat.

Additional police officers will be at the high school as a precaution, she said.

“USD 373 takes all threats seriously,” Anderson said. “Student and staff safety is a top priority of USD 373.”

The Newton Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

