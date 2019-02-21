Kansas police arrest student after bomb threat found in Newton High School classroom

A Kansas high school student has been arrested by police after a bomb threat was found in a classroom on Thursday, officials said.
Newton public schools spokeswoman Samantha Anderson said in a statement that a bomb threat was found in a Newton High School classroom in between classes. District staff and the Newton Police Department investigated, and a student was arrested on suspicion of making a criminal threat.
Additional police officers will be at the high school as a precaution, she said.
“USD 373 takes all threats seriously,” Anderson said. “Student and staff safety is a top priority of USD 373.”
The Newton Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.
