Kansas police officer thrown through wall while serving arrest warrant, cops say

Kansas cops say an officer was not injured when thrown through a wall during a fight on Friday.
The Newton Police Department said in a news release that officers went to a house in the 100 block of South Main in Newton to serve an arrest warrant, and they smelled the odor of drugs while there.
“Upon entering the house a fight ensued, and an officer was thrown through a wall,” police said. The officer was not injured.
Three people were arrested on warrants and criminal charges related to the fight, police said. The department is applying a search warrant to search the home.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
“There were multiple people in the residence at the time including men, women and children,” police said. “Everyone is safe and the situation is still being investigated.”
Comments