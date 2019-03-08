Crime & Courts

Kansas police officer thrown through wall while serving arrest warrant, cops say

By Jason Tidd

March 08, 2019 07:21 PM

Kansas cops say an officer was not injured when thrown through a wall during a fight on Friday.

The Newton Police Department said in a news release that officers went to a house in the 100 block of South Main in Newton to serve an arrest warrant, and they smelled the odor of drugs while there.

“Upon entering the house a fight ensued, and an officer was thrown through a wall,” police said. The officer was not injured.

Three people were arrested on warrants and criminal charges related to the fight, police said. The department is applying a search warrant to search the home.

“There were multiple people in the residence at the time including men, women and children,” police said. “Everyone is safe and the situation is still being investigated.”

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

