Kansas college student had sex with 15-year-old Oklahoma runaway in dorm, police say

A Kansas college student has been arrested and accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl who had run away from her Oklahoma home, police said.

Jordan Andrew Tuttle, 19, of Bristow, Okla., was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and contributing to a child’s misconduct by sheltering or concealing a runaway, Arkansas City police said in a release Monday. Tuttle is a Cowley College student, police said.

Police said officers were called at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday to Storbeck Dormitory for a report of a female in the dormitory who was not a Cowley College student. Police said an investigation determined that a 15-year-old runaway girl from Oklahoma had been staying with Tuttle, and that the two had allegedly been having sex in the dorm.

Tuttle was booked into the Cowley County Jail. The girl was returned to her mother, police said.

A Cowley College spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Storbeck Dormitory houses 76 males, the college’s website states.



