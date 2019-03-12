Police looking for robbers who hit south Rock and west Pawnee Dollar General stores

Robbers threatened employees and stole cash at two Wichita Dollar General stores Monday. Police are asking the public for information that might lead to the men’s arrests.

The holdups took place at the Dollar Generals at 2427 W. Pawnee, near Meridian, and 1625 S. Rock Rd., near Harry.

Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said the robber of the west Pawnee site walked into the store around 3:50 p.m., told a 22-year-old man working there that he had a gun and demanded money. The store turned over an unknown amount of cash and the robber ran away. No one was harmed and the employee didn’t actually see a gun, Davidson said.

Davidson described that robber as a white man in his twenties, about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with brown hair worn in a bun. He was wearing a black jacket and gray pants with patches of black on the knees.

About five hours later — at 8:40 p.m. — two other robbers walked into the south Rock Road store, Davidson said. One pulled a handgun and demanded money from two employees, a 47-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man. The employees turned over about $700 cash, according to a police report, and the robbers ran away.

Davidson said both were black men. One is in his forties, about 5-foot-10 with a heavy build and was wearing an orange shirt, a gray jacket and a black cap. The other is in his thirties, about 6-foot-2 with a medium build and was wearing a Hollister-brand hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Davidson asked anyone with information about either case to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tips can also be left online at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or using the P3 mobile application.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.