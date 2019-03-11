Local

Man dead after car crushes him in Cowley County

By Amy Renee Leiker

March 11, 2019

A 26-year-old man died after a car crushed him in Cowley County on Monday.

George Fletcher was working on the car when it fell on him, according to a news release from Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti. First responders were dispatched to the 400 block of North Elm in Burden a few minutes after 2 p.m. Monday after they received a call about an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found Fletcher’s body underneath the car, the release said.

Burden is about 55 miles southeast of Wichita.

