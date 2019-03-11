Man dead after car crushes him in Cowley County

A 26-year-old man died after a car crushed him in Cowley County on Monday.
George Fletcher was working on the car when it fell on him, according to a news release from Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti. First responders were dispatched to the 400 block of North Elm in Burden a few minutes after 2 p.m. Monday after they received a call about an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found Fletcher’s body underneath the car, the release said.
Burden is about 55 miles southeast of Wichita.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Comments