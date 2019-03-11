Coffeyville baby died at home; police asking anyone with information to come forward

Montgomery County authorities are asking anyone with information about the death of a 3-month-old boy at a Coffeyville apartment to come forward.

The baby, a boy, was at home with a parent at the time he became unresponsive over the weekend, Coffeyville police Capt. Danny Grigg said Monday. Grigg wouldn’t say whether the parent caring for the baby before police were called was the child’s mother or father. He also wouldn’t say who all had contact with the boy before he became unconscious or whether there were signs of abuse or trauma on the baby’s body.

“It’s unknown if this is a suspicious death,” he said.

Officers went to Coffeyville Village Apartments, where the infant lived with both parents, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The baby was taken by ambulance to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead — although he “was probably deceased at the house” before police arrived, Grigg said.

Grigg said authorities spent Sunday afternoon “investigating anyone who had contact with the child” leading up to his death, but he refused to say who exactly that included. The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released Monday.

Police and the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine what killed the boy, according to a Facebook post on the City of Coffeyville’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Coffeyville Police detective Sgt. Lucas Vargas at 620-252-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 620-252-6133. Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.