Wichita doctor who sold addictive pain meds for cash sentenced to life in prison

A Wichita doctor who illegally distributed addictive prescription drugs for cash has been sentenced to life in prison.

Federal Judge J. Thomas Marten on Friday sentenced Dr. Steven R. Henson to life in federal prison. Marten said it is “quite clear” that Henson wrote multiple prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose and “abused his position of trust as a licensed physician.”

The investigation began after a pharmacist raised concerns that a doctor was over-prescribing controlled pain medications. One man died from an overdose after getting a prescription from the doctor.

Henson’s bond was revoked and he was taken into immediate custody by U.S. marshals.

Henson was previously found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to distribute prescription drugs outside the course of medical practice; 13 counts of unlawfully distributing oxycodone; unlawfully distributing oxycodone, methadone and alprazolam; unlawfully distributing methadone and alprazolam, the use of which resulted in the death of a victim; presenting false patient records to investigators; obstruction of justice; and six counts of money laundering.

He was a doctor at Kansas Men’s Clinic at 3636 N. Ridge Road. The judge ordered his medical license to be forfeited.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



