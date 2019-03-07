Man arrested in death of teen found in Kansas River on Christmas Eve, sheriff says

Kansas cops think they’ve arrested the killer of a teenager whose body was found in a river on Christmas Eve.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Cody Lamia-Beck was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Jacob Bouck, the Wamego Times reported. Sheriff Greg Riat made the announcement in a news release.

The sheriff’s office has previously said that Bouck was reported missing on Dec. 21 and his body was found three days later on the Kansas River about a mile west of Wamego. A medical examiner’s autopsy determined Bouck’s death to be a homicide.

Bouck was a 2017 graduate of Wamego High School and lived in the town.

Anyone with information on the case has been asked to call the sheriff’s office at 785-457-3533. An unspecified cash reward has been offered in the case for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.



