Multiple injuries reported in Clearwater-area crash

By Amy Renee Leiker

March 06, 2019 10:01 AM

File photo The Wichita Eagle

Multiple injuries have been reported in a traffic crash near Clearwater.

In total, nine people were hurt, including three who suffered critical injuries and two who suffered serious injuries, a Sedgwick County dispatcher said. Others had minor injuries. The dispatcher didn’t know the ages of those hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

The crash was reported at 7:08 a.m. in the area of 71st Street South and 135th Street West, the dispatcher said. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Traffic was being diverted around the crash site on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing news situation. Check back with Kansas.com later today for more details as they become available.

