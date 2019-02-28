Local

Fatal crash on Kansas highway near Eureka involved commercial vehicle, trooper says

By Jason Tidd

February 28, 2019 03:37 PM

Emergency crews are investigating a fatal crash in southeast Kansas.

Trooper Rick Wingate of the Kansas Highway Patrol said on Twitter that the critical highway accident response team has been activated for a deadly crash at the junction of U.S. 54 and K-99 in Greenwood County.

State troopers responded around noon Thursday the the wreck involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle at the highway junction east of Eureka, Wingate said.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has blocked traffic on U.S. 54, and drivers must use an alternate route.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said the detour will run traffic on K-99 south and on County Road S north. The closure of U.S. 54 is expected to last into Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

