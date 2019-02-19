Kansas man crashed SUV into home during argument with woman, Ark City police say

A Kansas man has bonded out of jail after allegedly driving his SUV into a home while arguing with a woman, police say.
Kevin Lee Kenemore, 40, of Winfield, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Arkansas City police said in a news release. He was released from the Cowley County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.
Officers were called after Kenemore allegedly drove his 2005 Toyota Highlander into a residence in the 1700 block of North Eighth Street just before 7 a.m. Saturday, the release said. Police described the case as a domestic incident, and investigators determined it happened as Kenemore was arguing with a 25-year-old Arkansas City woman.
No injuries were reported after the SUV crashed into the home, and Kenemore was arrested after running away from the scene, cops said.
