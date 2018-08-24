Update: Blanket covers pipe bomb outside Ark City police department, officials say

Update, 4 p.m.

Officials say a bomb blanket is covering a pipe bomb on the ground outside the Arkansas City Police Department.

A person who was cleaning a rental property found a device and brought it to police at around 2 p.m. Friday when they did not know what to do with it, the department said in a Facebook post. A Wichita police bomb squad will dispose of the device.

Original story

A Wichita police bomb squad is en route to Arkansas City after someone took a possible pipe bomb to police, officials said.

A “concerned citizen” brought a possible pipe bomb to police, Arkansas City officials said in a Facebook post. The area has been evacuated, except for essential personnel.

Central Avenue is blocked off from Summit to First streets, as well as adjacent alleys. Officials ask people to avoid the area. City Hall and the police department are closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.